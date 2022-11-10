Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Atkinson 0.04 Roger Brink
Bancroft 0.26 Dennis Zavadil
Beemer 0.35 Jake Ott
Creighton 0.07 Norman Doerr
Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 0.20 Verneal Gade
Neligh 0.18 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.07 National Weather Service
Norfolk, central 0.05 Jerry Guenther
Scribner 0.15 Maryln Camp
Tekamah 0.05 Airport
Valentine 0.04 Airport
Wayne 0.12 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.