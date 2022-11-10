Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities.

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Atkinson 0.04 Roger Brink

Bancroft 0.26 Dennis Zavadil

Beemer 0.35 Jake Ott

Creighton 0.07 Norman Doerr

Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.20 Verneal Gade

Neligh 0.18 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.07 National Weather Service

Norfolk, central 0.05 Jerry Guenther

Scribner 0.15 Maryln Camp

Tekamah 0.05 Airport

Valentine 0.04 Airport

Wayne 0.12 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

Regional notes for Nov. 7

Regional notes for Nov. 7

Headlines include Display at college; Parkinson's group to meet; City offices closed and Staff mobile offices.

NPS students selected for All-State Middle Level Orchestra

NPS students selected for All-State Middle Level Orchestra

In its inaugural year, Kierra Ahlmann (violin 1), Jasi Sheriff (violin 2) and Kinley Cleveland (double bass) of Norfolk Public Schools will be among 95 students selected to be a part of the 2022 All-State Middle Level Orchestra, sponsored by the Nebraska Music Education Association.