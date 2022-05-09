Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities. 

Ainsworth 0.71 Airport

Albion 0.65 Airport

Atkinson 1.10 Roger Brink

Beemer 0.80 Jake Ott

Creighton 0.95 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.90 John Carman

Hartington 0.95 Steve Seim

Hoskins 0.85 Mike Deck

Howells 0.30 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.75 Verneal Gade

Neligh 1.30 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 0.90 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 0.62 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.73 Jim Bahm

O’Neill 0.88 Airport

Randolph 1.20 Gail Bazata

Royal 0.82 Robert Schleusener

Tilden 0.90 Duane Warneke

Valentine 0.41 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

