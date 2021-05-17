Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.48 Gerry Osborn
Albion 0.04 Airport
Beemer 0.15 Jake Ott
Creighton 0.11 Norm Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.06 John Carman
Hoskins 0.40 Mike Deck
Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowksi
Laurel 0.10 Verneal Gade
Neligh 0.20 Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 0.21 Keith Jacobson
Norfolk, airport 0.19 National Weather Service
O’Neill 0.72 Airport
Royal 0.18 Robert Switzer
Tilden 0.14 Duane Warneke
Valentine 1.83 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.