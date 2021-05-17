Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.48 Gerry Osborn

Albion 0.04 Airport

Beemer 0.15 Jake Ott

Creighton 0.11 Norm Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.06 John Carman

Hoskins 0.40 Mike Deck

Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowksi

Laurel 0.10 Verneal Gade

Neligh 0.20 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 0.21 Keith Jacobson

Norfolk, airport 0.19 National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.72 Airport

Royal 0.18 Robert Switzer

Tilden 0.14 Duane Warneke

Valentine 1.83 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

