Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Albion 0.01 Airport
Bancroft 1.34 Dennis Zavadil
Beemer 2.25 Jake Ott
Belden 1.81 Cathy Huetig
Coleridge 2.00 Sheryl Kalin
Creighton 0.32 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 1.10 John Carman
Howells 0.80 Pat Jakubowski
Lyons 0.83 Brad Brink
Norfolk, airport 2.12 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 1.25 Jim Bahm
Osmond 0.29 David Schmit
Randolph 0.80 Gail Bazata
Royal 0.42 Robert Schleusener
Tilden 4.10 Shirley Warneke
Wayne 0.49 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.