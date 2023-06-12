Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities. 

Albion 0.01 Airport

Bancroft 1.34 Dennis Zavadil

Beemer 2.25 Jake Ott

Belden 1.81 Cathy Huetig

Coleridge 2.00 Sheryl Kalin

Creighton 0.32 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 1.10 John Carman

Howells 0.80 Pat Jakubowski

Lyons 0.83 Brad Brink

Norfolk, airport 2.12 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 1.25 Jim Bahm

Osmond 0.29 David Schmit

Randolph 0.80 Gail Bazata

Royal 0.42 Robert Schleusener

Tilden 4.10 Shirley Warneke

Wayne 0.49 Airport

