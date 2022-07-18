Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities. 

Ainsworth 0.41 Airport

Albion trace Airport

Atkinson 2.52 Roger Brink

Beemer 0.10 Jake Ott

Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.10 Sheryl Kalin

Creighton 0.17 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.05 John Carman

Laurel 0.25 Verneal Gade

Neligh 0.07 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.04 National Weather Service

Ord (3 miles northeast) 1.30 David Hrbek

O’Neill 1.57 Airport

Royal 0.80 Robert Schleusener

Valentine 0.01 Airport

Wayne 0.04 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

