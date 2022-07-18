Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.
Ainsworth 0.41 Airport
Albion trace Airport
Atkinson 2.52 Roger Brink
Beemer 0.10 Jake Ott
Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.10 Sheryl Kalin
Creighton 0.17 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.05 John Carman
Laurel 0.25 Verneal Gade
Neligh 0.07 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.04 National Weather Service
Ord (3 miles northeast) 1.30 David Hrbek
O’Neill 1.57 Airport
Royal 0.80 Robert Schleusener
Valentine 0.01 Airport
Wayne 0.04 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.