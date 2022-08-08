Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.
Albion 0.01 Airport
Bancroft 0.93 Dennis Zavadil
Battle Creek 0.25 Mike Fleer
Belden 0.27 Cathy Huetig
Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.30 Sheryl Kalin
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.25 John Carman
Howells 0.40 Pat Jakubowski
Humphrey 0.10 Sonny Herink
Laurel 0.15 Verneal Gade
Neligh 0.18 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.37 National Weather Service
Pierce (east) 0.30 Aaron Anderson
Royal 0.05 Robert Schleusener
Scribner 2.00 Maryln Camp
Stanton 0.60 Pat Larson
Valentine 0.02 Airport
Wayne 0.02 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.