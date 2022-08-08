Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities. 

Albion 0.01 Airport

Bancroft 0.93 Dennis Zavadil

Battle Creek 0.25 Mike Fleer

Belden 0.27 Cathy Huetig

Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.30 Sheryl Kalin

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.25 John Carman

Howells 0.40 Pat Jakubowski

Humphrey 0.10 Sonny Herink

Laurel 0.15 Verneal Gade

Neligh 0.18 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.37 National Weather Service

Pierce (east) 0.30 Aaron Anderson

Royal 0.05 Robert Schleusener

Scribner 2.00 Maryln Camp

Stanton 0.60 Pat Larson

Valentine 0.02 Airport

Wayne 0.02 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

