Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 8 a.m. Monday in area communities.
Ainsworth 0.15 Airport
Albion 0.01 Airport
Atkinson 1.40 Roger Brink
Bancroft 0.71 Dennis Zavadil
Battle Creek 0.84 Mike Fleer
Belden 0.62 Cathy Huetig
Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.70 Sheryl Kalin
Creighton 0.96 Norman Doerr
HHoskins 0.23 Bill Staub
Howells 0.25 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 1.25 Verneal Gade
Neligh 0.22 Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 0.20 Raymond Flood
Norfolk, airport 0.10 National Weather Service
Oakdale 0.20 Jude Freeman
Pierce (west) 0.50 Mike/Abby Lueken
Randolph 0.50 Gail Bazata
Royal 0.41 Robert Schleusener
Valentine trace Airport
Wayne 0.02 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.