Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 8 a.m. Monday in area communities. 

Ainsworth 0.15 Airport

Albion 0.01 Airport

Atkinson 1.40 Roger Brink

Bancroft 0.71 Dennis Zavadil

Battle Creek 0.84 Mike Fleer

Belden 0.62 Cathy Huetig

Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.70 Sheryl Kalin

Creighton 0.96 Norman Doerr

HHoskins 0.23 Bill Staub

Howells 0.25 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 1.25 Verneal Gade

Neligh 0.22 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 0.20 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 0.10 National Weather Service

Oakdale 0.20 Jude Freeman

Pierce (west) 0.50 Mike/Abby Lueken

Randolph 0.50 Gail Bazata

Royal 0.41 Robert Schleusener

Valentine trace Airport

Wayne 0.02 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

