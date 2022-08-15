Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.
Ainsworth 1.08 Airport
Albion 0.09 Airport
Atkinson 0.74 Roger Brink
Battle Creek 0.33 Mike Fleer
Beemer 0.65 Jake Ott
Creighton 0.47 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.30 John Carman
Hartington 0.20 Steve Seim
Madison, 5 miles east 0.20 Gene Trine
Neligh 0.30 Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 0.30 Raymond Flood
Norfolk, airport 0.39 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.50 Jim Bahm
Oakdale 0.80 Jude Freeman
O’Neill 0.32 Airport
Scribner 0.39 Maryln Camp
Stanton 0.45 Pat Larson
Tilden 0.25 Duane Warneke
Valentine 0.31 Airport
Wayne 0.10 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.