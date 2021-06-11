43rd Army Band opens Music in the Park Series

The National Guard’s 43rd Army Band opened Norfolk Rotary Club’s summer Music in the Park series in Skyview Park on Thursday evening. Presenting two ensembles and a symphonic band, the audience heard a variety of genres and tones.
The event was free and open to the public.
“We are sponsoring the Army Band as a service project,” said Christine Mimick Keller, president of Norfolk Rotary Club. “Normally we have a whole bunch of banners because businesses and individuals have given us money to continue the concert series.
“The National Guard had heard — I don’t know how they heard — about our Music in the Park series,” Mimick Keller said. “They had contacted Stan Christensen and he brought the suggestion to our club. We said, ‘Well heck yeah!’ and it happened to be this week that worked for them, exactly two weeks before our opening.”
The Music in the Park series brings concerts to Skyview Park every two weeks, allowing the 43rd Army Band to serve as a kind of appetizer for what’s to come this summer.
“There’s a great amount of community support here; that’s obviously a wonderful venue to have in the summer so we’re really excited to come here specifically for people who might not be as familiar with this,” said Warrant Officer Paul Kenney, who conducts the band.
Kenney said most states have a National Guard Army Band that usually provides music in a state even if that state does not have an active military band representing it.
Humming sustained guitar chords ushered in a harmonized introduction to the opening act, Heartland Revival, a country band, led with “Oh, It’s the Music,” a celebration of playing after a year of restrictions put the musical world on the brink.
That celebration propagated as the band effortlessly moved from blues-laced honky-tonk into modern country hallmarks “Chicken Fired” and “Sold,” songs that dominated country air waves last decade.
From skittering fiddle solos to tight drumming that could fall into an easygoing groove with the bass’ filled-out warmth with the drop of a hat, the band flexed their myriad influences with renditions of storied megahits such as “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Fishin’ in the Dark.”
The fiddler got her due with “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” showing off remarkable chops on the instrument while drawing the crowd in with a blistering solo for the final song before the Black Hawk Brass group took the reins.
The horns entered as subtly as a fanfare can, leading with a driving introduction tied together with more impeccable drumming. The second song featured more jazz influences and yielded the first of several glistening trumpet acrobatic episodes and convincingly robust trombone breakouts to come.
The band moved into a fun mash-up between pop rock icons Elton John and Toto with “The Circle of Life in Africa,” deftly interweaving these songs from a far-off land into one triumphant compositional adventure that soared occasionally but never feared to dig deep into the bass horns’ domain.
Another mash-up followed, taking audiences to “Funkytown” with a twist: funk legend James Brown’s “I Feel Good.” Swinging horns and a perfect sprinkle of cowbell played their part in the song’s fun and funky style, but the coolly articulated high horns paired with a wailing air siren formed the song’s irresistibly boisterous centerpiece.
The band took full advantage of the timbre of the saxophone in its luxuriant rendition of pop-hit “Havana” before tackling the prowling pop-punk of Panic! at the Disco head on with screaming trumpets, jittery hi-hats, crashing cymbals and puncturing snare beats to head into the evening’s main course: the 43rd Army Band’s symphonic ensemble.
While the symphonic band delivered a standard fare of marching tunes, it did so expertly — with deft dynamic work that had audience members’ ears to the breeze to catch the fine intricacies of muted flutes and soft reeds. This mastery of volume made the punching climaxes all the more impactful, and it lent itself perfectly to “Green Bushes” as the pieced added layer after layer like a trickling, xylophone-laced river joining its tributaries, swelling while flowing in its effort to consolidate the audience.
That river culminated in “On the Big Blue” after an interlude from a dainty, tranquil performance of Ralph Vaughn Williams’ “Rhosymedre,” which provided a generous accompaniment to the solo given by a barking dachshund hidden in the crowd.
Undeterred, the band followed up with the iconic music of another famous Williams: John Williams of “Star Wars” fame.
The band explored the murky, mysterious textures that characterized the scores of the latest trilogy of Disney blockbusters in addition to the classic epic fanfares and hopeful overtures that made so many fans fall in love with the series.
The sinister motifs of Kylo Ren and the First Order contrasted the open-soaring title theme and meditative “Binary Sunset” motif, once again showing the band has no problem capturing a full palette of sonic atmospheres.
The last leg of the piece — heralded in by the hero’s triumph fanfare that has thrilled fans across the world for decades — brought the symphonic flight to its end in haunting, ghost-like flutes that couldn’t leave the audience wanting any more or less.
The Armed Forces on Parade honored the crowd’s veterans with the patriotic medley of branch songs, honoring the Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and, finally, the Army before the band launched into the seminal work of John Philip Sousa and arguably the single greatest patriotic march in American history, “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” performed not one iota away from peak form with confident piccolo work, exceptionally profound horn sections and a flat-out amazing final performance for the ensemble’s curtain call.
Audience members were happy to be back.
“It’s just a great place to bring your family,” said Lance Morrow as he packed his fold-up chairs to head home for the night. “It’s a beautiful night, a beautiful place and a great way to spend time with your family.”
“This is the start of summer,” said Johnny Najera. “This is the start of everyone coming out. Let’s get out and have a good time.”
“It was different from what we’ve had in the past,” said Steve Nordhues.
“A lot of people missing,” said Sharon Nordhues. “I think they missed out on a good program.”
Music in the Park will resume on Thursday, June 24, at 6 p.m. with eNVy, the band that kicked off the summer series 10 years ago when it began. Music in the Park concerts will continue every other Thursday throughout the summer through Aug. 5. For more information, contact Norfolk Rotary Club, the organizers of the event.