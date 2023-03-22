Hundreds of junior and senior high school students representing close to 70 ensembles from about 50 schools from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota will take part in the annual Jazz Festival at Northeast Community College.
Sponsored by Northeast Community College and begun by the Northeast Area Jazz Ensemble in 1982, the 41st annual event is a two-day festival set for Monday and Tuesday, March 27-28, in the Cox Activities Center on the Northeast campus in Norfolk. The festival begins at 7:35 a.m. on Monday and 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday.
Trophies will be awarded to the top four jazz bands and show choirs and vocal jazz choirs in each of the four levels of competition. Outstanding instrumental and vocal soloists’ trophies also will be presented in each division.
Margaret Schultz, director of choral activities and festival organizer, invites everyone to share in the experience.
“Each year the festival brings in a variety of talented instrumentalists and vocalists. It is an exciting two days of competition for the student musicians and their directors. It also provides entertainment for other guests,“ Schultz said. “The festival is open to the public, and we extend the invitation to everyone to come to campus to enjoy some great performances from these young musicians coming from small, medium and large schools.”
In addition, one scholarship to Northeast will be awarded to a senior at each senior high award ceremony.
The Northeast Community College Jazz Festival continues to be one of the few jazz festivals in the Midwest approved by the National Association of Secondary Principals for high school and junior high school participation.
For more information, contact Schultz at margaret@northeast.edu or 402- 844-7765.