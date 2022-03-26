Thousands of junior and senior high school students representing close to 80 ensembles from approximately 50 schools from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota will take part in the annual Jazz Festival at Northeast Community College.

Sponsored by Northeast Community College and begun by the Northeast Area Jazz Ensemble in 1982, the 40th annual event is a two-day festival set for Monday and Tuesday, March 28-29, in the Cox Activities Center on the Northeast campus in Norfolk. The festival begins at 7:35 a.m. on Monday and 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

Trophies will be awarded to the top four jazz bands and show choirs and vocal jazz choirs in each of the four levels of competition. Outstanding instrumental and vocal soloists’ trophies will also be presented in each division.

Margaret Schultz, music instructor and festival organizer, invites everyone to share in the experience.

“Each year the festival brings in a variety of talented instrumentalist and vocalists. It is an exciting two days of competition for the student musicians and their directors. It also provides entertainment for other guests. The festival is open to the public, and we extend the invitation to everyone to come to campus to enjoy some great performances from these young musicians coming from small, medium and large schools.”

The Northeast Community College Jazz Festival continues to be one of the few jazz festivals in the Midwest approved by the National Association of Secondary Principals for high school and junior high school participation.

For more information, contact Schultz at 402-844-7765.

Tags

In other news

Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile

Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea test-fired possibly its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile toward the sea Thursday, according to its neighbors, raising the ante in a pressure campaign aimed at forcing the United States and other rivals to accept it as a nuclear power and remove…

Wanted Norfolk man taken into custody

Wanted Norfolk man taken into custody

On Wednesday evening, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Norfolk Police Division, took a wanted man into custody after he was located at a Norfolk residence.

Weekly COVID-19 cases

Weekly COVID-19 cases

There are 119 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, down 15 cases from the previous week, according to the latest weekly numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

In 1st full year of pandemic, biggest metros lost residents

In 1st full year of pandemic, biggest metros lost residents

After returning to metro San Francisco following a college football career, Anthony Giusti felt like his hometown was passing him by. The high cost of living, driven by a constantly transforming tech industry, ensured that even with two jobs he would never save enough money to buy a house.