The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has posted updated totals for positive COVID-19 tests for its four-county area on its Facebook page, as of Tuesday night.

— Madison County: 40 positive tests out of 427 total tests. There are 29 pending and two deaths.

— Stanton County: Two positive tests out of 28 tests, with one pending.

— Cuming County: Two positive tests out of 40 tests, with six pending.

— Burt County: One positive test out of 40 tests, with one pending.

— Outside the district: The district also has tested 96 others, with 77 negative tests and 19 pending.

Gov. Pete Ricketts to host another COVID-19 town hall

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will be answering questions from Nebraskans during another live one-hour NET News town hall meeting about COVID-19 and the state’s response at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23, on NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations.

Election previews to begin

Starting in Thursday’s paper, the Daily News will begin a series of stories previewing contest races for the May 12 primary election in Nebraska.