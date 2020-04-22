The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has posted updated totals for positive COVID-19 tests for its four-county area on its Facebook page, as of Tuesday night.
— Madison County: 40 positive tests out of 427 total tests. There are 29 pending and two deaths.
— Stanton County: Two positive tests out of 28 tests, with one pending.
— Cuming County: Two positive tests out of 40 tests, with six pending.
— Burt County: One positive test out of 40 tests, with one pending.
— Outside the district: The district also has tested 96 others, with 77 negative tests and 19 pending.