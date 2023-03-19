The Stanton County Sheriff's Office cited dozens of people for minor in possession of alcohol on Saturday. 

About 10 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a complaint of an underage drinking party at a Willer’s Cove lake residence southwest of Pilger, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office verified that there were several minors inside the home consuming alcoholic beverages.

The host of the party voluntarily came to the front door and allowed entry into the residence, Unger said. Subsequently, 41 minors ages 17 to 20 were cited for minor in possession/consumption of alcoholic liquor.

The underage host from Pender was cited for aiding and abetting MIP. A large quantity of consumed and unopened alcoholic beverages was located inside the residence, Unger said.

