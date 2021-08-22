The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office busted a large underage drinking party on Saturday night.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said about 10 p.m. Saturday, his office located what appeared to be a large underage alcohol drinking party at a residence on 843rd Road about seven miles northwest of Stanton.

An investigation resulted in about 40 minors being cited for minor in possession of alcohol and three party hosts being cited for aiding and abetting minor in possession.

Several youths ran from the location into nearby fields, Unger said, and about 10 vehicles were towed from the scene and impounded after their operators refused commands to return to the residence.

A large quantity of alcoholic beverages were seized from the residence, the sheriff said. Those cited ranged from 15 to 20 years old, and most were identified as students who attend an area college.

Unger said the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office will continue to strictly enforce underage drinking parties.

