A 4-year-old boy from rural Lindsay was flown to an Omaha hospital on Sunday after a near drowning at Maskenthine Lake near Stanton.
About 4:43 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a near drowning at the beach area of the lake, said Sheriff Mike Unger. Within minutes, two deputies and the sheriff arrived on scene and took over emergency treatment of the boy, who was unresponsive.
A medical helicopter was called for and, after being stabilized by Pilger and Stanton rescue personnel, the boy was taken directly from the scene by a LifeNet medical helicopter to Children's Hospital in Omaha, Unger said.
The investigation at the scene indicated that the boy went under water for a short period of time, several yards from the shoreline after taking off his life jacket. He was pulled from underneath the water by an adult who witnessed him struggling, according to the sheriff.
Unger said the boy and his family live in the Lindsay area.
The beach area was closed out of respect for the incident by Natural Resources District staff.
The lake has been the site of six fatal drownings in the past 35 years, Unger said.