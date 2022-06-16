Madison County has recognized two individuals selected for Nebraska 4-H Volunteer Awards. The Nebraska 4-H Volunteer Awards honor individuals who are making meaningful and lasting contributions to their local 4-H communities.
The outstanding adult volunteer award was awarded to Doug McKibbon of Madison County. This award recognizes current volunteers who have served more than four years in their local 4-H community.
McKibbon started his 4-H career when his son enrolled in the program as a Pioneers 4-H Club member. Throughout the year, McKibbon grew to love the program and what 4-H offered his child, so his desire was to give back. He and his wife took over membership of the 4-H club when the leader stepped down.
Formal, professional, proper business meetings taught their members the importance of a meeting, the leadership roles within an organization and that service was a high priority. During his time as leader, the Pioneers 4-H club took on the responsibility of serving concessions at the Madison County 4-H 3-D archery shoot at the fairgrounds. It was during this event that his son took an interest in archery.
So, the venture into the archery club began. Serving as leader yet, his love to helping at the archery practices grew once again. McKibbon went through the certification to become a leader of the archery club. In partnership with other leaders, this club grew. McKibbon helped locally at practices and fair shoots, at the state level during competition and volunteering to set up and help with the national competition.
McKibbon also serves as the 4-H Council President, and Ag and STEM superintendent at the county fair. McKibbon has shown time and time again locally and at the state level that he cares for 4-H youth and aspires to share the skills and talent he holds.
The emerging adult volunteer award was awarded to Mercedes Barg of Madison County. This award recognizes current volunteers who have served less than three years in their local 4-H community. Barg has been a part of the Madison County 4-H program for eight years, including two as an adult volunteer.
Barg was a youth member of the Madison County 4-H Archery Club and advanced to be a certified youth instructor. With the relocation of the leader at the time, Mercedes took the role of the organizational leader. With now more than 30 members in the club, she is an outstanding volunteer who leads the youths of the program with energy and excitement. With guidance from other volunteers and certified instructors, she is emerging and growing into the leadership position.
Barg also has a lot of knowledge in many other areas of the 4-H program. When she shares her 4-H experience, it opens opportunities to her club members to see what else they can do within the program. From home environment to animal science, her 4-H spirit is evident.
"All across the state, Nebraska 4-H volunteers do incredible work to provide opportunities for our youth," says Jill Goedeken, 4-H professional development and volunteer Extension educator. "These volunteers generously give their time, energy and creativity to help develop the next generation of leaders, and we are thrilled to be able to recognize their contributions."
Recipients will be celebrated during a recognition ceremony at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair.