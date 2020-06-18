37th Street construction

NORFOLK — A company from Harlan, Iowa, will begin construction work on part of 37th Street on Friday, weather permitting.

Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said Western Engineering will begin some patch work on Friday on 37th Street from Benjamin Avenue south to the city limits, possibly beyond to Highway 275.

It is hoped that the actual overlay work can begin on Monday, June 22, with work to be completed next week. Traffic will be flagged and people are encouraged to find another route if possible.

