Listed below is the 36-hour rainfall in inches as of 8 a.m. Wednesday in area communities.
Ainsworth 0.85 Airport
Albion trace Airport
Atkinson 0.36 Roger Brink
Hoskins 0.08 Bill Staub
Neligh 0.05 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.11 National Weather Service
O’Neill 0.03 Airport
Royal 0.20 Robert Schleusener
Valentine 0.46 Airport
Wayne trace Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.