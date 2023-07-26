Listed below is the 36-hour rainfall in inches as of 8 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

Ainsworth 0.85 Airport

Albion trace Airport

Atkinson 0.36 Roger Brink

Hoskins 0.08 Bill Staub

Neligh 0.05 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.11 National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.03 Airport

Royal 0.20 Robert Schleusener

Valentine 0.46 Airport

Wayne trace Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

Climate change leaves fingerprints on July heat waves

Climate change leaves fingerprints on July heat waves

The fingerprints of climate change are all over the intense heat waves gripping the globe this month, a new study finds. Researchers say the deadly hot spells in the American Southwest and Southern Europe could not have happened without the continuing buildup of warming gases in the air.

New splash pad brings summer fun to Decatur

New splash pad brings summer fun to Decatur

DECATUR — A new splash pad at Beck Memorial Park in Decatur now offers area families another amenity for summer fun, while serving as an example of the impact of charitable giving.