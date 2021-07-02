30 Nebraska senators urge schools to reject sex ed standards

OMAHA (AP) — Thirty Nebraska state lawmakers — including seven representing Northeast and North Central Nebraska — urged local school boards on Thursday to reject proposed state health standards that include lessons for young children on gender identity and gender expression.

The senators issued a joint public statement to local school boards. The standards under consideration by the Nebraska Department of Education would be optional if they’re approved, so school districts would be free to accept or ignore them.

Under the proposed standards, kindergartners would learn about different kinds of family structures, including same-gender families. First-graders would be taught about gender identity and gender stereotypes.

Students in fourth grade would be taught the difference between sex assigned at birth and gender identity.

Sixth graders would learn about a range of identities related to sexual orientation, including heterosexual, bisexual, lesbian, gay, queer, two-spirit, asexual and pansexual. They would be taught the differences between cisgender, transgender, gender nonbinary, gender expansive and gender identity.

All but one of the 30 senators who signed the statement are Republicans. The group includes area Sens. Ben Hansen, Joni Albrecht, Mike Flood, Mike Moser, Tim Gragert, Tom Briese and Tom Brewer.

