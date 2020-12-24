3 deaths reported in North Central district

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced Thursday morning that it had been made aware of 59 new COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Monday. Knox County had the most new cases with 26, followed by Holt County with 16 cases and Pierce County with 10 cases.
Whitney Abbott of the NCDHD said the district regrets to report three additional COVID-19 deaths in the district: a Boyd County woman in her 90s, a Holt County man in his 60s and a Brown County woman in her 50s. “NCDHD sends its sincerest condolences to the families,” she said.
The NCDHD also reported 188 new recoveries in the district in the past week. Holt County led with 47 recoveries, followed by 40 recoveries in Pierce County and 33 recoveries in Cherry County.
The NCDHD’s physical office will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.