West Point Dollar Fresh distributed more than 3,800 free apples during a contactless, drive-thru giveaway event Saturday.
During the event, apples were loaded directly into customer vehicles to minimize physical contact and maintain social distancing. The giveaway was made possible thanks to Hy-Vee’s fruit supplier, which donated the apples in light of the current coronavirus pandemic. In total, about 380 customers received 10 apples each for a donation equaling approximately 1,150 pounds.
“It’s a privilege to partner with our longtime friends at Hy-Vee to share nutritious Stemilt apples with their customers during these unprecedented times,” said West Mathison, president for Stemilt.
Stemilt is a family-owned grower, packer and shipper of apples, pears, cherries, stone fruits and organics. Owned and operated by the Mathison family, Stemilt is based in Wenatchee, Washington.
This contribution is part of a series of donations that is being made to communities across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region during the COVID-19 pandemic.