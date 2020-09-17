O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of 26 additional COVID-19 cases in the district on Thursday.
Nine cases in the district, through case investigations, have been determined to be due from community spread: 2- Antelope, 1- Cherry, 1- Rock, 1- Brown, 2- Pierce, and 2- Holt. Eleven cases in the district, through case investigations, have been determined to be due from close contacts with confirmed positive COVID-19 cases: 1- Antelope, 2- Cherry, 5- Rock, 2- Brown, and 1- Knox . Six cases in the district are still under investigation 1- Keya Paha, 1-Cherry, 2-Pierce, 1-Knox, and 1-Boyd.
Carol Doolittle, public information officer for the COVID-19 Response, said the district has also been made aware of the first positive equine West Nile Virus case in the district in Holt County.
“There are three commercially available West Nile Virus equine vaccines,” she said. “If you are an equine owner, talk to your veterinarian about vaccinating for West Nile Virus.”
North Central will host a Test Nebraska Public Clinic on Friday at Osmond Community Schools from noon to 2 p.m. The clinic will be held behind the school. Follow the loop to access the drive-through clinic. To sign up, visit www.testnebraska.com to register for an appointment time.
As of Thursday at 3 p.m., North Central had 482 Total Cases (TC), 238 Recoveries (R), and 14 Deaths (D).