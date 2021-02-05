Northeast Community College had 253 graduates from the summer and fall terms of 2020, with 11 students earning more than one degree.
There were 168 fall graduates and 85 summer graduates, according to a college media release. The names of the students will be listed in the program in the college’s commencement ceremony in May.
Graduates are listed below by hometown:
Associate of Arts Degree
Nebraska
Ainsworth — Bo Painter, Sonya Shurter.
Atkinson — Ashley Larby.
Aurora — Jennifer Van DeWalle.
Blair — Michaela Washington.
Bloomfield — Mitchell Mackeprang, Hannah Schmeckpeper.
Burwell — Cora Hemmer.
Columbus — Alayna Allen, Joseph Gomez, Logan Hardy, Raegan Hardy.
Creighton — Cassidy Brindisi, Michelle Carstens.
Dakota City — Selene Guzman.
David City — Nicholas Mackey.
Decatur — Krystal Raue.
Elgin — Marissa Lemke.
Elkhorn — Taylor Boekhout.
Ewing — Harley Davidson.
Hadar — Christian Beery.
Hartington — Cassandra Lammers.
Holdrege — Mattie Windholz.
Homer — Kailey Slaughter.
Hoskins — Leah Marotz, Melissa O'Connor.
Hubbard — Daniel Nuno.
Laurel — Britney Hart.
Madison — John Herfel.
Milligan — Kelsey Bigelow.
Newman Grove — Vanessa Arreguin.
Norfolk — Grecia Alvarez Arroyo, Elliot Brummond, Kylie Brungardt, Austin Bruzek, Kendra Carr, Annah Chabinga, Juanitta Chikaluma, Rocky Guevara, Sarah Harlow, Brandon Hart, Diamante Jones, Laura Kalous, Drue McMahon, Ja'Montae Menyweather, Cindy Miranda, LaKyla Moore, Lauren Mouchka, Kallie Olmer, Hailey Podany, Sydnie Pohlman, Danielle Reding, Tate Tiedtke, William Tindle, Paula Vanegas Getial.
O'Neill — Jared Atkeson, Johanna Boyle, Paula Davis, Alexis Montes.
Omaha — Thomas Ashworth, Mikenna Baker, Derek Botaletto, Madison McKewon, Alexander Wilcock.
Osceola — Kelsie Davidson.
Pierce — Samantha Hartman, Emily Van Meveren.
Randolph — Amy Hammond.
Riverdale — Joshua Salter.
Shelby — Jamie Hopwood.
South Sioux City — Julissa Aparicio, Salvador Cedillo Jr., Jazmin Chavez-Ortiz, Catharine Francisco, Heidy Gonzalez, Alondra Hurtado, Robert Langel, Cassandra Martinez, Suzette Olivarez, Elvia Perez Gutierrez, Hanna Robbins, Silvia Ruiz Canizales, Denise Smith, Esperanza Tapia Rabago, Andrew Tostado.
Spalding — Christian Lopez.
Spencer — Elsie Magwire.
Springfield — Cade Lynam, Colin Lynam.
St. Edward — Tanner Trube.
Wakefield — Jason Jensen.
Walthill — Amber English.
Wausa — Alexis Ellison.
West Point — Allyson Plagge.
York — Samantha Driewer.
Out of state
California — Miranda Bowen, Inese Uribe; Iowa — Tori Emmons, Lindsey Anderson, Cheyenne Brand, Jenna Angerman, Aiden Gonzalez, Brenda Nelson, Armando Perez; Idaho — Samantha O'Connor; Indiana — Larry Upshaw Sr.; New York — Bert Cosgrove; Oklahoma — Ty Hansen; Pennsylvania — Daniel Minnig; South Dakota — Janet Neuhaus, Kevin White; Texas — Cody Young.
International
Australia — Daniel Akuei, Dylan Wright; Brazil — Arthur Mariano Lopes; Bahamas — Asher Scavella.
Associate of Science Degree
Nebraska
Allen — Hailie Brentlinger.
Bancroft — Cydnee Bonsall, Abby Malmberg.
Bassett — Brodee Fleming.
Clarks — Tanner Parsons.
Columbus — D'Ann Wurdinger.
David City — Morgan Hoeft.
Fullerton — Taylor Swertzic.
Genoa — Calista Pilakowski.
Grand Island — Jacque Johnson.
Hartington — Ryley Eickhoff.
Hebron — Cambrie Cottam.
Hordville — Blake Wert.
Indianola — Bethany Vogel.
La Vista — Thomas Loseke.
Leigh — Cort Pokorney.
Minden — Amber Luff.
Newman Grove — Chadwick Vincent.
Norfolk — Samantha Aguilar, Gabriel Alvarez Diaz, Kendra Carr, Casey Caskey, Daniel Click, Ariella Crespo, Katelyn Hall, Kendyl Hintz, Karen Kadangwe, Rumbidzai Mpaya, Caleb Nkuna, Bethany Plank, Joel Poppe, Joel Sanchez, Tamandani Sawerengera, Taurayizwenyu Sawerengera, Matthew Sazama, Gregory Seidel, Amanda Smith.
North Platte — Bailey Elsten.
Omaha — Benjamin Clough.
Osceola — Kylie Merry.
Pender — Kaitlyn Schumacher.
Pierce — Jeni Palo.
Stanton — Nicholas Bentz.
Wakefield — Sidney Biggerstaff, Jessica Borg.
West Point — Gustavo Villasenor Jr.
Out of state
Colorado — Madison Foutz; Iowa — Nathan Zyzda, Daniel Wordekemper; South Dakota — Taya Heisinger; Texas — Odilia Ybarra, Ashton Campos.
International
Brazil — Breno Costa.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Accounting
Norfolk — Debra Hill.
Wayne — Bailey Kudrna.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture — Agribusiness
Cedar Bluffs — Bret Pierce.
Naper — Austin Koenig.
Platte Center — Aliana Janssen.
Spencer — Jared Koenig.
West Point — Sarah Gerken.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture — Agronomy
Homer — Alleen Singer.
Stromsburg — Kalin Gabriel.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture — Animal Science
Carroll — Tori French.
Norfolk — Ashley Dittberner, Kayla Wegner.
Ponca — Brooklyn Madsen.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Auto Body Repair Technology
Norfolk — Ignacio Cantero Garcia.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Automotive Technology
Atkinson — Shawn Root.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business
Bloomfield — Addison Barger.
Norfolk — Corbin Hopkins, Lincoln Schoenrock.
Oakdale — Shelby Pitzer.
Pierce — Hailey Race.
Ponca — Hudson Schweers.
Out of state
Illinois — Yongor Seyenkulo.
International
Mexico — Silvia Realpozo Sanchez.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Criminal Justice
Norfolk — Lizette Alarcon, Dylan Hall.
Out of state
Iowa — Tara Roorda; South Dakota — Alyssa Christiansen.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology
St. Edward — Jesse Osantowski.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Drafting
Pierce — Brianna Furstenau.
Rosalie — Riley Gomez.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Early Childhood Education
Plainview — Hayly Daudt.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electrical Construction and Control
Columbus — Jacob Schindel.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electromechanical Technology
Columbus — Jacob Schindel.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Graphic Design
Center — Thomas Vokner.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning
Omaha — Lane Brandt.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Horticulture and Golf Course Management
North Platte — Andrew Smith.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Information Technology
Newman Grove — Dylan Bagley.
Norfolk — Justin Beaird, Miles Bossman.
Pierce — Kyle West.
Spalding — Spencer Leslie.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Media Arts
O'Neill — Trevor Dempster.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Physical Therapist Assistant
Platte Center — Ashley Gilsdorf.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Wind Energy
Norfolk — Ryan Webbert.
Diploma in Accounting
Battle Creek — Johnana Peterson.
Diploma in Drafting
Norfolk — Jamal Gloe.
Pierce — Grant Lambrecht.
Diploma in Mechanical Drafting
Columbus — Zachary Wais.
Ravenna — Joseph Walsh.
Diploma in Welding
Clarkson — Garrett Sayers.
Diploma in Wind Energy
Battle Creek — William Arkfeld.
Norfolk — Ryan Webbert.
Certificate in Accounting
Battle Creek — Johnana Peterson.
Certificate in Business — Entrepreneurship
Hartington — Cecelia Ponce.
Norfolk — Corbin Hopkins.
Out of State
Chicago — Yongor Seyenkulo.
International
Mexico — Silvia Realpozo Sanchez.
Certificate in Community Healthcare Worker
Norfolk — Cheri Wichman.
Certificate in Drafting
Clarkson — Kristi Dinslage.
Columbus — Curtis Briggs.
Fremont — Samantha Lockhart.
Genoa — Nolan Ramaekers.
Hastings — Isaac Benal.
Madison — Brooke Mewis.
O'Neill — Christopher Laursen.
South Sioux City — Olivia Wyatt.
Wayne — Randell Lockhart.
West Point — Jayce Johnson.
Certificate in Drug and Alcohol Counseling
St. Edward — Rebecca Sindelar.
Certificate in Food Service Dietary Management
O'Neill — Whitney Miller.
Plainview — Valerie Neuhaus.
Out of state
Texas — Arlie Charo.
Certificate in IBMi Application Development
Norfolk — Juan Ayala-Borboa.
Certificate in Information Security
Pierce — Kyle West.
Certificate in Information Technology General
Neligh — Matthew Thomas.
Newman Grove — Dylan Bagley.
Norfolk — Juan Ayala-Borboa, Kory Bourek, Qwenton Duering-Mefford, Colby Hansen, Garrett Henery, Jon Koehler, Levi Marten, Joshua Moreno.
Pierce — Heath Murray.
Randolph — Ethan Olson.
Wayne — Mason Munn.
Certificate in Machining and Manufacturing Automation
Norfolk — Sara Podliska.
Plainview — Jacob Ziegenbein.
Certificate in Mechanical Drafting
Columbus — Zachary Wais.
Lyons — Braxton Bargmann.
Certificate in Media Production
Seward — Jory Nelson.
Certificate in Recording Studio Production
Norfolk — Kaitlyn Grissom.
Certificate in Technical Services Support
Newman Grove — Dylan Bagley.
Norfolk — Stephen Arens.
Pierce — Kyle West.
Certificate in Web and Visual Application Development
Newman Grove — Dylan Bagley.
Norfolk — Emmanuel Soto.