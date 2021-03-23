Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities.
LOCATION/RAINFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.01 Airport
Albion 1.06 Airport
Atkinson 0.35 Roger Brink
Beemer 1.10 Jake Ott
Belden 1.00 Cathy Huetig
Creighton 0.55 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 1.05 John Carman
Howells 1.10 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 1.00 Verneal Gade
Norfolk, airport 0.98 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 1.17 Jim Bahm
O’Neill 0.37 Airport
Randolph 1.00 Gail Bazata
Tilden 1.20 Duane Warneke
Wayne 0.83 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.