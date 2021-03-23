Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities. 

LOCATION/RAINFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.01 Airport

Albion 1.06 Airport

Atkinson 0.35 Roger Brink

Beemer 1.10 Jake Ott

Belden 1.00 Cathy Huetig

Creighton 0.55 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 1.05 John Carman

Howells 1.10 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 1.00 Verneal Gade

Norfolk, airport 0.98 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 1.17 Jim Bahm

O’Neill 0.37 Airport

Randolph 1.00 Gail Bazata

Tilden 1.20 Duane Warneke

Wayne 0.83 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

Stimulus checks can make big difference for community

Stimulus checks can make big difference for community

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to alter daily life for many Nebraskans, but with a third round of stimulus payments going out to Americans, these checks could help alleviate some of the stresses that continue to beset American families.