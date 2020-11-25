Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

LOCATION/RAINFALL REPORTER

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Albion 0.53 Airport

Hoskins 0.80 Mike Deck

Madison, 5 miles east 0.66 Gene Trine

Neligh 0.08 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.80 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.72 Jim Bahm

O’Neill 0.01 Airport

Wayne 0.65 Airport

