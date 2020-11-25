Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities.
LOCATION/RAINFALL REPORTER
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Albion 0.53 Airport
Hoskins 0.80 Mike Deck
Madison, 5 miles east 0.66 Gene Trine
Neligh 0.08 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.80 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.72 Jim Bahm
O’Neill 0.01 Airport
Wayne 0.65 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.