Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 8 a.m. Friday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.81 Airport

Albion 0.07 Airport

Battle Creek 0.15 Mike Fleer

Creighton 0.11 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.20 John Carman

Hoskins 0.08 Bill Staub

Howells 0.20 Pat Jakubowski

Neligh 0.13 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.08 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.20 Jim Bahm

Oakdale 0.15 Jude Freeman

O’Neill 0.10 Airport

Royal 0.10 Robert Schleusener

Valentine trace Airport

Wayne 0.11 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

