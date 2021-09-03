Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
Ainsworth 0.56 Airport
Albion 0.38 Airport
Bancroft 0.34 Dennis Zavadil
Battle Creek 0.17 Mike Fleer
Beemer 0.10 Jake Ott
Belden 0.30 Cathy Huetig
Creighton 0.14 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.10 John Carman
Hartington 0.45 Steve Seim
Howells 0.15 Pat Jakubowski
Neligh 0.10 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.15 National Weather Service
O’Neill 0.10 Airport
Randolph 0.30 Gail Bazata
Royal 0.30 Robert Schleusener
Valentine 0.23 Airport
Wayne 0.11 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.