Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities. 

Ainsworth 0.56 Airport

Albion 0.38 Airport

Bancroft 0.34 Dennis Zavadil

Battle Creek 0.17 Mike Fleer

Beemer 0.10 Jake Ott

Belden 0.30 Cathy Huetig

Creighton 0.14 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.10 John Carman

Hartington 0.45 Steve Seim

Howells 0.15 Pat Jakubowski

Neligh 0.10 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.15 National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.10 Airport

Randolph 0.30 Gail Bazata

Royal 0.30 Robert Schleusener

Valentine 0.23 Airport

Wayne 0.11 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

In Ida’s miserable wake, New Orleans to get power next week

In Ida’s miserable wake, New Orleans to get power next week

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Power should be restored to almost all of New Orleans by Wednesday, 10 days after Hurricane Ida destroyed the electric gird, tearing down poles, transformers and even a massive steel transmission tower and leaving more than 1 million customers in Louisiana without power.

With no tourist handouts, hungry Bali monkeys raid homes

With no tourist handouts, hungry Bali monkeys raid homes

SANGEH, Indonesia (AP) — Deprived of their preferred food source — the bananas, peanuts and other goodies brought in by tourists now kept away by the coronavirus — hungry monkeys on the resort island of Bali have taken to raiding villagers’ homes in their search for something tasty.