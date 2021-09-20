Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities. 

Albion                                  0.06    Airport

Atkinson                              0.35    Roger Brink

Battle Creek                        0.08    Mike Fleer

Beemer                               0.10    Jake Ott

Belden                                0.30    Cathy Huetig

Creighton                           0.11    Norman Doerr

Hartington                          0.55    Steve Seim

Howells                              0.40    Pat Jakubowski

Laurel                                 0.35    Verneal Gade

Neligh                                 0.20    Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport                    0.03     National Weather Service

O’Neill                                  0.51    Airport

Osmond                               0.36    David Schmit

Pierce (west)                       0.10    Mike/Abby Lueken

Randolph                             0.30    Gail Bazata

Scribner                               0.04    Maryln Camp

Valentine                             0.08    Airport

Wayne                                 0.06    Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

