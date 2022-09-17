Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Saturday in area communities. 

Ainsworth    0.69    Airport

Albion    0.36    Airport

Atkinson    0.62    Roger Brink

Beemer    0.20    Jake Ott

Coleridge (2 miles north)    0.20    Sheryl Kalin

Creighton    0.53    Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north    0.35    John Carman

Hartington    0.65    Steve Seim

Hoskins    0.25    Mike Deck

Howells    0.20    Pat Jakubowski

Madison, 5 miles east    0.45    Gene Trine

Neligh    0.17    Richard Sanne

Newman Grove    0.75    Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport    0.79    National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park    0.76    Jim Bahm

Norfolk (central)    0.60    Jerry Guenther

Oakdale    0.46    Jude Freeman

O’Neill    0.38    Airport

Royal    0.50    Robert Schleusener

Tilden    0.26    Duane Warneke

Wayne    0.27    Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

