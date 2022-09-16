Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities. 

Albion 0.09 Airport

Atkinson 0.11 Roger Brink

Bancroft 0.07 Dennis Zavadil

Battle Creek 0.51 Mike Fleer

Belden 1.00 Cathy Huetig

Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.50 Sheryl Kalin

Creighton 0.45 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.30 John Carman

Hartington 0.90 Steve Seim

Hoskins 0.80 Mike Deck

Howells 0.05 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 1.00 Verneal Gade

Neligh 0.65 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 0.50 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 0.20 National Weather Service

Norfolk, northwest 0.50 Kari Wells

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.62 Jim Bahm

Oakdale 0.70 Jude Freeman

O’Neill 0.26 Airport

Pierce (east) 0.63 Aaron Anderson

Randolph 0.75 Gail Bazata

Royal 1.30 Robert Schleusener

Tilden 0.18 Duane Warneke

Wayne 0.59 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

