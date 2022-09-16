Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
Albion 0.09 Airport
Atkinson 0.11 Roger Brink
Bancroft 0.07 Dennis Zavadil
Battle Creek 0.51 Mike Fleer
Belden 1.00 Cathy Huetig
Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.50 Sheryl Kalin
Creighton 0.45 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.30 John Carman
Hartington 0.90 Steve Seim
Hoskins 0.80 Mike Deck
Howells 0.05 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 1.00 Verneal Gade
Neligh 0.65 Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 0.50 Raymond Flood
Norfolk, airport 0.20 National Weather Service
Norfolk, northwest 0.50 Kari Wells
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.62 Jim Bahm
Oakdale 0.70 Jude Freeman
O’Neill 0.26 Airport
Pierce (east) 0.63 Aaron Anderson
Randolph 0.75 Gail Bazata
Royal 1.30 Robert Schleusener
Tilden 0.18 Duane Warneke
Wayne 0.59 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.