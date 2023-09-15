Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities. 

Ainsworth 0.06 Airport

Atkinson 0.20 Roger Brink

Creighton 0.24 Norman Doerr

Hartington 0.15 Steve Seim

Neligh 0.23 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.08 Airport

Valentine 0.03 Airport

Wayne 0.06 Airport

