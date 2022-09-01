Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities.
Bancroft 0.04 Dennis Zavadil
Creighton 0.05 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.05 John Carman
Hartington 0.35 Steve Seim
Neligh 0.02 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service
Pierce (east) 0.15 Aaron Anderson
Valentine trace Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.