Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities. 

Bancroft 0.04 Dennis Zavadil

Creighton 0.05 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.05 John Carman

Hartington 0.35 Steve Seim

Neligh 0.02 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service

Pierce (east) 0.15 Aaron Anderson

Valentine trace Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

Free vaccinations at Neligh WIC clinic

Free vaccinations at Neligh WIC clinic

NELIGH — Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP) will host a Neligh WIC Clinic on Thursday, Sept. 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the American Legion building, 115 W. Third St., in Neligh.