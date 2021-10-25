Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities. 

Albion        0.05    Airport

Bancroft    0.65    Dennis Zavadil

Beemer     0.70    Jake Ott

Belden     1.00    Cathy Huetig

Creighton    0.43    Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north    0.70    John Carman

Hartington    0.85    Steve Seim

Hoskins    0.75    Mike Deck

Howells    1.30    Pat Jakubowski

Laurel    0.90    Verneal Gade

Neligh    1.00    Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport    0.24    National Weather Service

Pierce (west)    0.50    Mike/Abby Lueken

Randolph    0.95    Gail Bazata

Royal    0.35    Robert Schleusener

Scribner    1.55    Maryln Camp

Valentine    0.41    Airport

Wayne    0.47    Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

