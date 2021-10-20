Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.
Ainsworth 0.03 Airport
Albion 0.13 Airport
Atkinson 0.20 Roger Brink
Belden 0.20 Cathy Huetig
Creighton 0.48 Norman Doerr
Hartington 0.40 Steve Seim
Laurel 0.65 Verneal Gade
Neligh 0.16 Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 0.30 Raymond Flood
Norfolk, airport 0.01 National Weather Service
O’Neill 0.18 Airport
Pierce (west) 0.30 Mike/Abby Lueken
Pierce (east) 0.35 Aaron Anderson
Royal 0.40 Robert Schleusener
Tilden 0.10 Duane Warneke
Valentine 0.17 Airport
Wayne trace Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.