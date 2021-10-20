Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities. 

Ainsworth    0.03    Airport

Albion          0.13    Airport

Atkinson      0.20    Roger Brink

Belden         0.20    Cathy Huetig

Creighton    0.48    Norman Doerr

Hartington   0.40    Steve Seim

Laurel          0.65    Verneal Gade

Neligh          0.16    Richard Sanne

Newman Grove    0.30    Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport    0.01    National Weather Service

O’Neill                  0.18    Airport

Pierce (west)       0.30    Mike/Abby Lueken

Pierce (east)       0.35    Aaron Anderson

Royal                  0.40    Robert Schleusener

Tilden                 0.10    Duane Warneke

Valentine            0.17    Airport

Wayne               trace    Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

US, Haiti seek release of 17 missionaries snatched by gang

US, Haiti seek release of 17 missionaries snatched by gang

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — American officials are working with Haitian authorities to try to secure the release of 12 adults and five children connected with a U.S.-based missionary group who were abducted over the weekend by a gang notorious for killings, kidnappings and extortion.

'I did not lie' to FBI, Fortenberry says following indictment

'I did not lie' to FBI, Fortenberry says following indictment

OMAHA (AP) — A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, accusing him of lying to the FBI and concealing information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire.