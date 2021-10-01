Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.
Ainsworth 0.58 Airport
Albion 0.01 Airport
Bancroft 1.65 Dennis Zavadil
Beemer 1.80 Jake Ott
Belden 0.40 Cathy Huetig
Creighton 0.09 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 1.10 John Carman
Hoskins 1.40 Mike Deck
Howells 0.60 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 1.05 Verneal Gade
Neligh 0.43 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.07 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.47 Jim Bahm
O’Neill 0.21 Airport
Pierce (east) 0.70 Aaron Anderson
Randolph 1.25 Gail Bazata
Scribner 0.97 Maryln Camp
Valentine 0.15 Airport
Wayne 0.86 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.