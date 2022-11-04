Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth trace Airport
Albion 0.08 Airport
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.10 John Carman
Howells 0.20 Pat Jakubowski
Madison, 5 miles east 0.16 Gene Trine
Neligh 0.24 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.07 National Weather Service
O’Neill 0.09 Airport
Pierce (east) 0.40 Aaron Anderson
Royal 0.20 Robert Schleusener
Tekamah 0.30 Airport
Valentine trace Airport
Wayne 0.15 Airport
