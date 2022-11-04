Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities. 

LOCATION    RAINFALL/SNOWFALL    REPORTER

Ainsworth trace Airport

Albion 0.08 Airport

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.10 John Carman

Howells 0.20 Pat Jakubowski

Madison, 5 miles east 0.16 Gene Trine

Neligh 0.24 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.07 National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.09 Airport

Pierce (east) 0.40 Aaron Anderson

Royal 0.20 Robert Schleusener

Tekamah 0.30 Airport

Valentine trace Airport

Wayne 0.15 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Ukraine: Russian shelling damaged nuclear plant power lines

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear state operator said Thursday that Russia has shelled and damaged power lines connecting Europe’s largest nuclear power plant to the Ukrainian grid, leaving the plant reliant on diesel generators again.

Crop report for week ending Oct. 30

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.