Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall/snowfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.46 Airport

Atkinson 0.20 Roger Brink

Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.50 Sheryl Kalin

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.55 John Carman

Laurel 0.30 Verneal Gade

Neligh 0.64 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.12 National Weather Service

Pierce (west) 0.50 Mike/Abby Lueken

Valentine 0.09 Airport

Wayne 0.10 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

Georgia native finds his niche at Nebraska

Georgia native finds his niche at Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE — Although Landon Tadich wasn’t raised on a farm or ranch, he’s worked alongside the best and brightest in the livestock industry and is wrapping up his master’s in beef reproductive physiology this spring at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s West Central Research, Extension …

SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead

SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police are preparing to arrest the hospitalized driver of an SUV that slammed into a crowd, killing eight people waiting for a bus Sunday outside a migrant shelter in the border city of Brownsville, Texas. At least 10 others were injured, authorities said.