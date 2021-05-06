Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities. 

LOCATION/RAINFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth trace airport

ABattle Creek 0.15 Mike Fleer

Beemer 0.20 Jake Ott

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.12 John Carman

Laurel 0.12 Verneal Gade

Madison, 5 miles east 0.24 Gene Trine

Neligh 0.13 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 0.10 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 0.10 National Weather Service

Tilden 0.48 Duane Warneke

Valentine trace airport

Wayne 0.25 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

