Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities.
LOCATION/RAINFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth trace airport
ABattle Creek 0.15 Mike Fleer
Beemer 0.20 Jake Ott
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.12 John Carman
Laurel 0.12 Verneal Gade
Madison, 5 miles east 0.24 Gene Trine
Neligh 0.13 Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 0.10 Raymond Flood
Norfolk, airport 0.10 National Weather Service
Tilden 0.48 Duane Warneke
Valentine trace airport
Wayne 0.25 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.