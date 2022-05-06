Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.01 Airport
Albion 0.03 Airport
Bancroft 0.24 Dennis Zavadil
Creighton 0.27 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.10 John Carman
Hoskins 0.20 Mike Deck
Neligh 0.25 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.04 National Weather Service
Norfolk, central 0.20 Jerry Guenther
Osmond 0.29 David Schmit
Randolph 0.25 Gail Bazata
Tekamah 0.01 Airport
Tilden 0.20 Duane Warneke
Wayne M Airport
