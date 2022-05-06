Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.01 Airport

Albion 0.03 Airport

Bancroft 0.24 Dennis Zavadil

Creighton 0.27 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.10 John Carman

Hoskins 0.20 Mike Deck

Neligh 0.25 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.04 National Weather Service

Norfolk, central 0.20 Jerry Guenther

Osmond 0.29 David Schmit

Randolph 0.25 Gail Bazata

Tekamah 0.01 Airport

Tilden 0.20 Duane Warneke

Wayne M Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

