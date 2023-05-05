Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall/snowfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.04 Airport
Albion 0.12 Airport
Atkinson 0.28 Roger Brink
Belden 0.40 Cathy Huetig
Coleridge (2 miles north) 2.00 Sheryl Kalin
Creighton 0.56 Norman Doerr
Hartington 0.15 Steve Seim
Laurel 1.35 Verneal Gade
Neligh 0.10 Richard Sanne
O’Neill 0.30 Airport
Randolph 0.40 Gail Bazata
Royal 0.28 Robert Schleusener
Valentine trace Airport
Wayne 0.23 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.