Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall/snowfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.04 Airport

Albion 0.12 Airport

Atkinson 0.28 Roger Brink

Belden 0.40 Cathy Huetig

Coleridge (2 miles north) 2.00 Sheryl Kalin

Creighton 0.56 Norman Doerr

Hartington 0.15 Steve Seim

Laurel 1.35 Verneal Gade

Neligh 0.10 Richard Sanne

O’Neill 0.30 Airport

Randolph 0.40 Gail Bazata

Royal 0.28 Robert Schleusener

Valentine trace Airport

Wayne 0.23 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

