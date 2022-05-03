Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Albion 0.58 Airport

Bancroft 0.69 Dennis Zavadil

Beemer 0.80 Jake Ott

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.35 John Carman

Hoskins 0.45 Mike Deck

Howells 0.90 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.10 Verneal Gade

Madison, 5 miles east 0.83 Gene Trine

Newman Grove 0.80 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 0.41 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.36 Jim Bahm

Ord 0.60 David Hrbek

Osmond 0.29 David Schmit

Royal 0.19 Robert Schleusener

Scribner 1.00 Maryln Camp

Tilden 0.20 Duane Warneke

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

As Arbor Day celebrates 150, NRDs reflect on 50

As Arbor Day celebrates 150, NRDs reflect on 50

LINCOLN — Along with Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and local dignitaries from the Nebraska Forest Service and Arbor Day Foundation, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) celebrated their 50th anniversary with the planting of two Red Oaks on the Nebraska state capitol grounds for the 150th anni…

Body in barrel exposed as level of Nevada's Lake Mead drops

Body in barrel exposed as level of Nevada's Lake Mead drops

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A body inside a barrel was found over the weekend on the the newly exposed bottom of Nevada's Lake Mead as drought depletes one of the largest U.S. reservoirs — and officials predicted the discovery could be just the first of more grim finds.