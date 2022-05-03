Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Albion 0.58 Airport
Bancroft 0.69 Dennis Zavadil
Beemer 0.80 Jake Ott
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.35 John Carman
Hoskins 0.45 Mike Deck
Howells 0.90 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 0.10 Verneal Gade
Madison, 5 miles east 0.83 Gene Trine
Newman Grove 0.80 Raymond Flood
Norfolk, airport 0.41 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.36 Jim Bahm
Ord 0.60 David Hrbek
Osmond 0.29 David Schmit
Royal 0.19 Robert Schleusener
Scribner 1.00 Maryln Camp
Tilden 0.20 Duane Warneke
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.