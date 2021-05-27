Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.43 Airport

Albion 0.26 Airport

Atkinson 0.19 Roger Brink

Battle Creek 0.16 Mike Fleer

Beemer 0.50 Jake Ott

Creighton 0.14 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.10 John Carman

Hartington 0.04 Steve Seim

Hoskins 0.20 Mike Deck

Howells 0.65 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.15 Verneal Gade

Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.10 Marita Placek

Neligh 0.12 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 0.50 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 0.19 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.21 Jim Bahm

Norfolk, 14 miles southeast 0.50 Kathleen Timperley

O’Neill 0.21 Airport

Randolph 0.20 Gail Bazata

Royal 0.11 Robert Schleusener

Scribner 0.68 Maryln Camp

Valentine 0.68 Airport

Wayne 0.14 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

