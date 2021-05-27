Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.43 Airport
Albion 0.26 Airport
Atkinson 0.19 Roger Brink
Battle Creek 0.16 Mike Fleer
Beemer 0.50 Jake Ott
Creighton 0.14 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.10 John Carman
Hartington 0.04 Steve Seim
Hoskins 0.20 Mike Deck
Howells 0.65 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 0.15 Verneal Gade
Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.10 Marita Placek
Neligh 0.12 Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 0.50 Raymond Flood
Norfolk, airport 0.19 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.21 Jim Bahm
Norfolk, 14 miles southeast 0.50 Kathleen Timperley
O’Neill 0.21 Airport
Randolph 0.20 Gail Bazata
Royal 0.11 Robert Schleusener
Scribner 0.68 Maryln Camp
Valentine 0.68 Airport
Wayne 0.14 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.