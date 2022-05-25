Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

Albion 0.44 Airport

Atkinson 0.08 Roger Brink

Bancroft 0.40 Dennis Zavadil

Battle Creek 0.47 Mike Fleer

Beemer 0.70 Jake Ott

Belden 0.40 Cathy Huetig

Creighton 0.20 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.50 John Carman

Hartington 0.22 Steve Seim

Hoskins 0.70 Mike Deck

Howells 0.65 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.30 Verneal Gade

Madison, 5 miles east 0.83 Gene Trine

Neligh 0.43 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 0.55 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 0.52 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.52 Jim Bahm

O’Neill 0.09 Airport

Pierce (west) 0.50 Mike/Abby Lueken

Randolph 0.40 Gail Bazata

Royal 0.19 Robert Schleusener

Scribner 0.82 Maryln Camp

Tilden 0.50 Duane Warneke

Wayne 0.34 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Madison County Historical Society moves next door

On the Fourth of July, the Madison County Historical Society expects to have completed its move from Madison’s city hall, library and museum to the building next door, which was previously owned by the Northeast Nebraska Model Railroad Association.

Flags to be flown at half-staff

LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts — in accordance with a proclamation from the White House — announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff immediately in honor and remembrance of the victims of the horrific tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.