Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.48 Airport

Albion 0.23 Airport

Atkinson 0.37 Roger Brink

Battle Creek 0.18 Mike Fleer

Beemer 0.35 Jake Ott

Creighton 0.11 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.20 John Carman

Hartington 0.15 Steve Seim

Hoskins 0.30 Mike Deck

Howells 0.30 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.15 Verneal Gade

Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.50 Marita Placek

Neligh 0.28 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.15 National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.23 Airport

Randolph 0.20 Gail Bazata

Royal 0.18 Robert Schleusener

Scribner 0.29 Maryln Camp

Valentine 0.22 Airport

Wayne 0.08 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

Italy investigators probe why cable car brake ‘didn’t work’

Italy investigators probe why cable car brake ‘didn’t work’

STRESA, Italy (AP) — The investigation into Italy’s cable car disaster that killed 14 people will focus on why the lead cable snapped and why the emergency brake didn’t engage and prevent the cabin from careening back down the mountain until it pulled off the support line and crashed to the …

Blinken off to Mideast to push peace talks after Gaza truce

Blinken off to Mideast to push peace talks after Gaza truce

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to the Middle East to press the Israelis, Palestinians and regional players to build on last week’s Gaza cease-fire by laying the groundwork for an eventual resumption in long-stalled peace talks.