Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities. 

Albion trace Airport

Beemer 0.20 Jake Ott

Creighton 0.31 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.22 John Carman

Howells 0.30 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.10 Verneal Gade

Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.30 Marita Placek

Neligh 0.02 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 0.20 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 0.04 National Weather Service

Royal 0.20 Robert Schleusener

Wayne trace Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

