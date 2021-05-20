Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities.
Albion trace Airport
Beemer 0.20 Jake Ott
Creighton 0.31 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.22 John Carman
Howells 0.30 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 0.10 Verneal Gade
Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.30 Marita Placek
Neligh 0.02 Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 0.20 Raymond Flood
Norfolk, airport 0.04 National Weather Service
Royal 0.20 Robert Schleusener
Wayne trace Airport
