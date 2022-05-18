Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

Albion 0.05 Airport

Atkinson 0.12 Roger Brink

Bancroft 1.31 Dennis Zavadil

Beemer 1.70 Jake Ott

Belden 1.10 Cathy Huetig

Creighton 0.44 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 1.50 John Carman

Hartington 0.15 Steve Seim

Hoskins 0.90 Mike Deck

Howells 0.50 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.95 Verneal Gade

Madison, 5 miles east 0.66 Gene Trine

Neligh 0.37 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.90 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.52 Jim Bahm

Oakdale 0.00 Russell Milliken

Pierce (west) 1.50 Mike/Abby Lueken

Randolph 1.20 Gail Bazata

Royal 0.80 Robert Schleusener

Scribner 1.20 Maryln Camp

Tilden 0.19 Duane Warneke

Wayne 1.75 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

