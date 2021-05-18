Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Albion 0.11 Airport

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.02 John Carman

Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel trace Verneal Gade

Newman Grove 0.30 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 0.06 National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.02 Airport

Tekamah 0.05 Airport

Valentine 0.02 Airport

Wayne 0.01 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

