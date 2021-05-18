Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Albion 0.11 Airport
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.02 John Carman
Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel trace Verneal Gade
Newman Grove 0.30 Raymond Flood
Norfolk, airport 0.06 National Weather Service
O’Neill 0.02 Airport
Tekamah 0.05 Airport
Valentine 0.02 Airport
Wayne 0.01 Airport
