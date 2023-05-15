Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities. Some locations are noted from the weekend.

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.32 Airport

Atkinson 0.05 Roger Brink

Creighton 0.17 Norman Doerr

Neligh 0.05 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.28 Airport

Scribner 2.40 Maryln Camp (weekend)

Tilden 1.10 Shirley Warneke (weekend)

Valentine 0.26 Airport

Wayne 0.02 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

