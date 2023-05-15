Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities. Some locations are noted from the weekend.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.32 Airport
Atkinson 0.05 Roger Brink
Creighton 0.17 Norman Doerr
Neligh 0.05 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service
O’Neill 0.28 Airport
Scribner 2.40 Maryln Camp (weekend)
Tilden 1.10 Shirley Warneke (weekend)
Valentine 0.26 Airport
Wayne 0.02 Airport
