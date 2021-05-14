Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.05 Airport
Albion 0.03 Airport
Atkinson 0.24 Roger Brink
Battle Creek 0.13 Mike Fleer
Beemer 0.20 Jake Ott
Creighton 0.20 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.20 John Carman
Hoskins 0.25 Mike Deck
Laurel trace Verneal Gade
Neligh 0.81 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.10 National Weather Service
O’Neill 0.27 Airport
Royal 0.40 Robert Schleusener
Tilden 0.40 Duane Warneke
Valentine 0.07 Airport
Wayne trace Airport
