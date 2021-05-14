Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.05 Airport

Albion 0.03 Airport

Atkinson 0.24 Roger Brink

Battle Creek 0.13 Mike Fleer

Beemer 0.20 Jake Ott

Creighton 0.20 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.20 John Carman

Hoskins 0.25 Mike Deck

Laurel trace Verneal Gade

Neligh 0.81 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.10 National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.27 Airport

Royal 0.40 Robert Schleusener

Tilden 0.40 Duane Warneke

Valentine 0.07 Airport

Wayne trace Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

