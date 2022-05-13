Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
Ainsworth 0.01 Airport
Albion 0.14 Airport
Atkinson 0.08 Roger Brink
Bancroft 0.26 Dennis Zavadil
Battle Creek 0.63 Mike Fleer
Beemer 0.50 Jake Ott
Belden 0.24 Cathy Huetig
Creighton 0.12 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.60 John Carman
Hartington 0.15 Steve Seim
Hoskins 0.60 Mike Deck
Howells 0.30 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 0.60 Verneal Gade
Madison, 5 miles east 0.31 Gene Trine
Neligh 0.13 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.87 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.92 Jim Bahm
Randolph 0.30 Gail Bazata
Royal 0.21 Robert Schleusener
Scribner 0.41 Maryln Camp
Tilden 0.10 Duane Warneke
Wayne 0.17 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.